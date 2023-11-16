The results of many business tasks and even entire projects depend on the ability to properly build business communication. On November 16, Ekaterina Skulanova, an expert at the entrepreneurship and self-employment department of the specialized employment center “My Career,” told Izvestia about how simple rules of business correspondence will help maintain good relationships in the team.

“Business correspondence has long been a part of everyday working life. We regularly write various letters to colleagues, subordinates or partners. But few people think about how many rules of communication exist in the business environment and how their non-compliance can affect relationships in the team,” Skulanova noted.

First of all, the specialist recommended indicating the subject of the letter.

“Imagine that an employee receives 10–15 letters every day, and each of them has nothing in the “Subject” column. How to understand what you receive needs to be opened and executed right now, and what can wait? The subject line of the letter is a convenient tool that allows you to understand from just one sentence what will be discussed next, what the employee is required to do and in what time frame. Therefore, the subject of a business letter must contain all three of these components: event, time, place. For example, “Department meeting today at 16:00 in 205” is quite comprehensive and understandable information,” she explained.

Moreover, according to Skulanova, infostyle is the gold standard of business correspondence. Using an informational style is the best way to make a letter specific, understandable, without unnecessary fluff, she emphasized.

“When writing a business letter, the idea expressed should be concise, without abstract abstract reasoning. This will allow the reader to easily understand what the letter writer means. Also, you shouldn’t put many different messages in one letter. Remember an important rule: one text – one thought. This applies not only to a business letter, but also to any textual material in principle,” the specialist said.

Phrases such as “Good day”, “I heard you”, “Thank you very much in advance”, “Dear esteemed colleagues” have turned into annoying cliches due to frequent use, Izvestia’s interlocutor pointed out.

“In order not to cause a subconscious negative reaction and irritation in the recipient, you need to try to avoid hackneyed phrases. After all, sincere respect works better than any bureaucracy and cliches. For example, the sentence: “Dear colleague, we would like to bring to your attention the need to discuss this issue personally,” is perceived as hidden aggression and causes tension. But if you write more simply: “Ivan, I propose to meet today at 13:00 in the meeting room,” then the degree of perception of information will change and will not set the person up for negativity,” the expert said.

As Skulanova noted, a business letter is a conservative form of communication; it has a clear and understandable structure. It includes the name of the sender, the subject of the letter, a greeting, the essence of the message, a request or question, the full signature of the sender, ways to contact him and, if necessary, additional files in the form of attachments.

“It would seem nothing complicated. But often when composing a letter, many people miss one, or even several components. If a business letter lacks at least one of them, it becomes much more difficult for the addressee to navigate the text and understand its essence,” she said.

Despite the fact that an appeal usually consists of one or two words, three important rules apply when writing it, the expert said. Thus, it is not recommended to use the generalization “colleagues”. In a corporate environment, this word has long become a cliche that one should try to avoid.

“If two or three people are indicated as recipients, then it is better to address them by name. If there are more than three recipients, a simple “Hello everyone!” will suffice. or “Hello.” Be attentive to the name of the interlocutor. Olesya and Alesya, Sofia and Sofia, Kolya and Tolya are different names. In addition, do not use “you” and do not use diminutive forms of the interlocutor’s name without his consent. If a person introduced himself as Alexander, you should not call him Sasha or even Sasha. Always remember respect: if you show it to the recipient, it will be shown to you in return,” concluded Skulanova.

On November 8, it became known that almost every second Russian (48%) rates their professional level as five out of five. At the same time, 34% of respondents give themselves four points, and 13% give themselves three points. 3% of study participants admitted that they rate themselves two points, and 2% – one point out of five. Among those who gave themselves grades of one and two, the main argument was lack of experience and short length of service in the profession.