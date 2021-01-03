A Russian company will be able to certify Nord Stream 2 after the Norwegian Det Norske Veritas (DNV GL) terminates all certification activities for the gas pipeline. Such a decision on Sunday, January 3, was proposed by Igor Yushkov, a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund.

“One of the options for solving the problem with the Europeans is that some Russian company issues a certificate, and the Europeans accept it. And then, yes, a Russian company may fall under sanctions, but this is our business, our risks and our willingness to sacrifice some company in order to launch Nord Stream 2, ”the specialist noted in an interview with Izvestia.

According to him, the issue will be resolved as soon as the gas pipeline is ready. In the future, European companies will decide to replace the certification company and the requirements for it. According to Yushkov, construction will continue for another 3-5 months.

The day before, on January 2, it became known that Det Norske Veritas (DNV) GL would not issue a certificate of conformity to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is required to start its operation. The decision was made in accordance with US sanctions, certification was postponed for the duration of their validity.

US sanctions, which took effect on January 1, bar foreign companies from providing pipeline testing, inspection and certification services. The relevant organizations are given 30 days to withdraw from the project, otherwise they will be subject to restrictions.

On December 17, Washington announced that they would continue to impose restrictions against “Northern Stream – 2” and hope to prevent its implementation. Christopher Robinson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, considered such a measure a guarantee for improving relations between Washington and Moscow in the future.

The Kremlin called the sanctions against the gas pipeline an open raider attack and noted that, even in spite of them, it is possible to continue methodical work and “approach the finalization of this project.”

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to the Federal Republic of Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The United States, the Baltic states, Poland and Ukraine are opposed.