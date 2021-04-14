If Russia is disconnected from the international payment system SWIFT, it will be necessary to switch, for example, to settlements through correspondent accounts of banks serving clients opened with each other. This was announced to Izvestia by the associate professor of the PRUE. G.V. Plekhanov Denis Domashchenko on Wednesday, April 14.

“True, such forms will be very expensive and suitable for a limited number of clients at first,” he said.

According to the expert, if you disconnect from SWIFT, you will have to look for other forms of making transfers.

“At the same time, such tough sanctions will signal the need to wind up business with Russian counterparties. Here, it is also necessary to take into account the reputation factor, and not just the introduction of technical restrictions on settlements, ”emphasized Domashchenko.

He added that in case of disconnection from SWIFT, “the risk of sanctions on any settlements through Russian banks will increase.”

According to the specialist, in order to bring the analogue of the international payment system developed in Russia to the world level, it is necessary to conclude agreements on joining the financial messaging system (SPFS) and expand the circle of participants.

According to the Central Bank’s strategy for the development of the national payment system for 2021-2023, which appeared at the disposal of Izvestia earlier on Wednesday, the regulator plans to increase the share of messages via the analogue of SWIFT – the financial messaging system (FMS) – to 30% by 2023. At the end of last year, the figure was 20.6%. Over the entire 2020, SPFS traffic has doubled. The monthly volume of messages transmitted through this system exceeds 2 million.

At the same time, the First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Olga Skorobogatova, at a press conference on the presentation of the strategy for the development of the national payment system, announced that there were no risks of disconnecting Russia from SWIFT. She noted that the state is also developing its own financial services – SPFS, the Mir payment system and the fast payment system (FPS).

Earlier on the same day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said that the country would use other opportunities in the event of its disconnection from SWIFT, but so far the state has not abandoned this system. According to him, the issue of possible partners in case of developing an alternative to the international payment system is not currently being discussed.

The State Duma and the HSE consider it unlikely that Moscow will be disconnected from the international payment systems SWIFT, as well as Visa, MasterCard. At the same time, the State Duma noted that the country is technically ready for this.

More than 11 thousand of the largest organizations in almost all countries of the world are connected to SWIFT.

SPSF of the Central Bank and “Transit” Mosbirzh created in 2014 as an alternative to SWIFT. It is designed to protect against a possible disconnection of Russia from international payment systems. However, the Finam Group of Companies believes that, despite the fact that about 400 Russian and 23 foreign banks from the CIS countries are connected to the system, it is not designed for international payments.

On April 5, Izvestia was informed that another analogue of SWIFT is being developed in the Russian Federation, which will become a completely Russian development.