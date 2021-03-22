There are too many tests in Russian schools, this situation requires optimization. On Monday, March 22, Viktor Bolotov, the head of the Center for Monitoring the Quality of Education of the Institute of Education of the National Research University Higher School of Economics, the former head of Rosobrnadzor, told Izvestia about this.

According to him, there are too many test procedures in schools – these are various monitoring, all-Russian test work (VPR), as well as international studies, which seem to be voluntary, but schools are obliged to take part in them.

“This situation certainly needs to be optimized. All problems of control works (CR) of any level are related to their content and procedure. And if the content of the CDR more or less corresponds to the sample programs, then it is not clear whether the content of the municipal and regional KR corresponds to the sample programs, ”the expert noted.

Bolotov also emphasized that the procedure for conducting the CD is left to schools, as a result of which a sufficiently large amount of subjectivity is manifested, and the conduct of municipal and regional CD is controlled by the relevant educational authorities, which reduces the level of subjectivity.

“It would be advisable to look for a combination of CDS and control works – the content is developed by the federation, and the municipalities and regions are responsible for the procedure. In such a symbiosis, one or two CDs per year are quite acceptable, ”he suggested.

Earlier that day, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Education of Russia Viktor Basyuk pointed out that municipal and regional tests in schools do not give effective results in assessing the quality of students’ knowledge, but only distract children from mastering the educational process, but do not give effective results in assessing the quality of knowledge.

On March 16, the head of Rosobrnadzor, Anzor Muzaev, pointed out the need to limit the number of tests and quality checks of education in Russian schools. According to him, the discussion on this issue has been going on for a long time.

On March 3, it became known that Russian teachers generally do not support the conduct of spring all-Russian testing for schoolchildren in 2021. Thus, according to the majority of teachers, CDF is an excessive load on both teachers and children.