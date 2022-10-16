Economist of the Russian Academy of Sciences Bazhan said that the economy of Ukraine is in a state of knockout

Anatoly Bazhan, Head of the Department of Economic Research at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, in an interview with RIA News stated that the economy of Ukraine is in a state of knockout, almost clinical death, and there are no prerequisites to revive it yet.

As the expert noted, in the western and central parts of Ukraine, small and some medium-sized enterprises are still operating, grain is being exported from Odessa. “But, by and large, its economy is in a state of knockout, almost clinical death, and so far there are no prerequisites for reanimating it,” he said.

At the same time, Bazhan pointed out that this did not begin yesterday, but since “the country acquired such a desired independence 30 years ago,” when it began to curtail economic ties with Russia. He drew attention to the fact that 24 percent of Ukrainian exports and more than 30 percent of imports were oriented at one time to Russia, but now these figures have “dropped almost to zero.”

Bazhan also pointed to inflation in Ukraine and the rise in prices for goods, products and services. “According to official data, more than 60 percent of the population of Ukraine currently lives below the poverty line. According to World Bank forecasts, by the end of the year, the country’s GDP will fall by almost 40 percent, ”the economist cited the data.

Earlier, economic adviser to the President of Ukraine Alexander Rodnyansky said that the country needs to reform labor laws and strengthen the privatization of companies in order to restore its economy. Rodnyansky also called for the abolition of the minimum wage in those industries where it does not increase employment.

In early September, the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy predicted a 28.2 percent unemployment rate in the country in 2023 and an average salary of just under $500 (18,508 hryvnias).