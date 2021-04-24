Modern smartphones have a high level of protection against moisture, but there are situations when this does not help, he said in an interview with the radio Sputnik Ilya Shatilin, analyst at TelecomDaily agency.

According to him, water can enter the interior of the device through cracks and chips, especially if used in the rain or accidentally dropped into water. In this case, the gadget must be turned off immediately, the expert said.

Then, he says, the smartphone needs to be placed in rice or silica gel, as they draw out moisture.

“Silica gel is better, but you hardly have it at home. If you leave your smartphone in rice for a day, it can help “, – he noted.

At the same time, the expert added that he considers the best way to save the smartphone – to give it to a specialized service.

Shatilin also did not recommend drying smartphones with a hairdryer, as this could damage the plastic case or blow moisture even deeper.

Earlier, on April 16, Shatilin spoke about inexpensive ways to repair a smartphone. For example, if there are scratches on the phone’s camera, then it is not necessary to go to the repair or shop for a new device, they can be removed by yourself.