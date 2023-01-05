On January 5, Vice-President of the National Automobile Union Anton Shaparin spoke about ways to avoid freezing of doors and ice formation on car windows in winter.

In a radio interview Sputnik he explained that in order to prevent the formation of frost on the windows of the car, you can apply “anti-rain” – a special chemical water-repellent agent. It will create a protective film, thanks to which less liquid will settle on the glass, ice will not freeze, and the car will be easier to clean.

Shaparin also said that the wipers can be protected from ice by raising them after arriving at their destination. In this case, the water will drain from them, and they will not be covered with ice. However, he advised buying new wipers once a season with active use.

In addition, by cooling the car after the trip, it is possible to avoid the formation of frost on the outside of the car, the expert added.

As a solution to the problem of freezing doors and icy locks, Shaparin suggested using silicone grease and WD-40.

“You need to lubricate the rubber surfaces of the doors with silicone grease and have a supply of WD-40 to protect the locks from freezing,” the expert advised.

Earlier, on December 17, Ilya Ivansky, head of the service department of the Fresh Auto car dealership network, recommended that motorists, in the absence of a garage, leave the car in closed parking lots, where it will be protected not only from sub-zero temperatures, but also from theft and sabotage.