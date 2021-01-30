Fear of injections stops some people from getting vaccinated. Family psychologist, health improvement specialist Sergei Lang told radio about how to overcome this fear. Sputnik…

The specialist explained that a similar fear, called trypanophobia, can form in a person as early as childhood. For example, this happens when someone close to him talks about his negative experience of treatment or when parents threaten the child for bad behavior to take him to a doctor who will give him an injection.

If you are afraid of injections, but understand that you want to get the vaccine, first you need to get rid of irrational thoughts about this, the expert recommended.

“You can take a piece of paper and write down all your fears: a sharp needle, the sight of blood, you can get hurt, there will be complications, an infection, and so on. And next write the opposite thoughts: the doctor makes such injections every day, he has experience, it will take a few seconds and the pain is insignificant. You have to read this every day, ”Lang advised.

The psychologist also explained how to deal with emotions when you have already arrived at the doctor’s office.

“When you go to a doctor’s office, you don’t need to watch him take out a syringe, a needle, take medicine, give an injection. The best way is to distract yourself. Take your headphones with you, play a funny song. You can talk with your doctor at this moment on abstract topics not related to the injection procedure, so as not to concentrate on the pain. And most importantly, try to pinch yourself at this moment so that you feel this pain. Thus, you will switch your attention to this location, and the pain from the injection will no longer be so noticeable and tangible, ”said the psychologist.

In December, psychologists warned that during a pandemic, people with a weak psyche are at increased risk of panic attacks. To prevent the occurrence of such conditions, experts recommend practicing breathing and meditation.