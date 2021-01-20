Pavel Myasoyedov, partner and director of the Intellectual Reserve company, told how you can find a hidden camera in a room.

According to the expert, first of all, it is necessary to study the place where the person is. So, if the camera was hidden on purpose, then, most likely, it will be next to other objects to distract attention to them. Smoke detectors, paintings, stuffed animals, and electronics should be especially attentive.

In a dark room, you need to turn on the flashlight and illuminate different corners of the room with it. If glare of light is seen somewhere, then there is a possibility that there is a hidden camera in this place, from the lens of which light is reflected.

It is also worth taking a close look at glass surfaces, as hidden cameras can be behind mirrors. A close inspection will reveal deformations or distortions in the reflection, which may indicate the presence of a camera. Myasoedov advised using special programs to find hidden devices.

“There are programs that display all the devices connected to the Internet in the room, they are freely available, and they can be found through search engines. Usually hidden cameras are connected to the local network, so this software will show their presence, “- quoted by his agency”Prime»On Thursday, January 21st.

Alternatively, you can use electromagnetic radiation detectors that you can buy from online stores.

In November, Arseny Shcheltsin, CEO of Digital Platforms ANO, listed the signs indicating unauthorized surveillance through a webcam.