Auto lawyer and expert Dmitry Slavnov told how to avoid a fine for tuning a car. This was announced on Sunday, March 28, portal URA.ru…

He noted that not all tuning elements can be registered, for example, you cannot replace headlight bulbs with colored ones or place LEDs under the body. The expert added that unregistered tuning is considered a malfunction.

“Often they put on the front bulbs not white moon lights, but some red ones. This is prohibited, up to the deprivation of rights <...> We have article 12.5 “Changes in the design of the car without certification.” <...> You submit documents to MADI for changes in the design of cars, pass certification there, “said Slavnov.

Also, to register a spoiler, it is necessary to confirm the safety of the tuning in certified car dealerships.

“Basically, the traffic police determines the tuning visually. None of the tuning elements is dangerous if it is made in normal, certified car services, ”said Dmitry Sannikov, general director of the Pro-Service tuning studio, host of the car YouTube channel.

Earlier, on March 26, the traffic police recalled that for driving vehicles whose design does not meet safety requirements, drivers are brought to administrative responsibility, and the registration of such vehicles, if the cause of the violation is not eliminated within the prescribed time limit, is canceled.