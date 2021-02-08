Yury Gonchar, General Director of the Main Control and Testing Center for Drinking Water, told how to get rid of unwanted impurities in tap water.

According to the expert, to disinfect tap water from microorganisms, it is preliminarily subjected to chlorination. After this procedure, in the case of all standards, the water becomes safe for consumption. And adults can drink it without restrictions, but for children it is worthwhile to carry out additional purification of tap water.

Potter noted that there may be trace concentrations of organochlorine compounds in it. These are carcinogens that tend to accumulate, it is very difficult to remove them from the body. Moreover, no other methods, such as boiling and settling, are cleared of them.

“It is better to have the simplest jug-type device at home, at least for children. If it is not dangerous for an adult to drink tap water, then in children these substances can have a cumulative effect. In some cities, where utilities chlorine the water uncontrollably, a huge concentration of organochlorine is obtained, and if it is not purified, then oncology is practically guaranteed. This is the most dangerous thing that can be, “the radio quotes him Sputnik on Monday, 8 February.

If a person poured water into a glass and saw a cloudy suspension, then it is most likely dissolved gases oxygen and nitrogen. After the liquid has settled, they will evaporate, the expert noted. If scale forms, then these are calcium and magnesium salts, which are a building material for nails, hair and teeth, and this is the most harmless thing that can be in tap drinking water, Gonchar explained.

On the eve it was reported that 74 people were poisoned by water in the Khunzakh region of Dagestan. Most of the poisoned are children from the village of Arani. The main symptoms they complained about were diarrhea, nausea, weakness, abdominal pain and fever.