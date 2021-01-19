Sergei Kuzmenko, senior specialist in testing digital products of Roskachestvo, spoke in an interview with the Prime agency about a way to permanently get rid of calls from fraudsters by getting into their blacklist.

According to him, the easiest way to get rid of telephone scammers is not to pick up the phone from unfamiliar numbers. Such calls can be automatically not received through the smartphone settings, or you can use the caller ID.

However, the expert noted, the latter method is fraught with the fact that you can miss a call that is not recorded in the phone book from a potentially important person.

The specialist believes that it is better to make the scammers themselves blacklist the potential victim and stop calling. According to him, there are no unequivocal ways to achieve this, but practice shows that it is necessary to demonstrate during a call that you are aware that the criminal is calling. So the interest of fraudsters is weakening, Kuzmenko explained.

Earlier, the Central Bank calculated how many Russians suffered from the actions of banking fraudsters: every second resident of the country faced this. According to the study, about 30 percent of companies and about 48 percent of citizens dealt with cybercriminals. At the same time, the level of trust of clients of credit institutions in the security of financial services increased from 70 to 73 percent.