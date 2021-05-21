He spoke about the high concentration of cyber criminals on dating sites and the types of crimes they commit on Saturday, May 22, in an interview with the agency “PrimePavel Myasoedov, partner and director of IT-Reserve.

According to him, crimes on such resources can be conditionally divided into two groups: provoked by vulnerabilities in software and related to the human factor and the use of social engineering methods.

As the specialist noted, in order to increase user engagement, developers are trying to constantly improve the service. Any innovation adds lines of code, so there is more space for vulnerabilities, which are used by fraudsters.

“Having hacked an account, a criminal receives a large amount of data about you, your location, interests and private information for subsequent crimes and possible blackmail,” the expert explained.

In another case, the user finds an attractive interlocutor, begins to correspond with him and an element of trust appears, but he may turn out to be an intruder and find out a lot of confidential data, ask to transfer money for a restaurant reservation, or send intimate content. Having learned about the user’s location or even indirectly influencing it, fraudsters can organize a robbery of a previously disclosed place of residence.

“The best defense against such risks on dating sites is a cold mind and neatness. Remember that the interlocutor may pursue selfish, criminal interests or even not be who he claims to be. Therefore, information about your exact location cannot be disclosed either during registration or in the process of early communication, ”Myasoyedov warned.

On April 27, experts from the dating app Badoo published the results of a survey, during which it turned out that since the beginning of March, Russians have begun to use dating apps more often, and most of them have already had several dates.