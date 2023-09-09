WSJ: German economy weakened by expensive energy, market problems, competition

After stagnation from the end of 2022, German output will decline due to high energy prices, restrictions on trade in goods and fierce competition with China. This opinion was voiced by Sander Torduar, senior economist at the Center for European Reforms in Berlin, writes Wall Street Journal.

“There is a triple whammy: higher energy prices, a global environment that is not conducive to trade in goods, and a China shock,” he said.

The country’s economy has been hit hard by the start of the conflict in Ukraine, which has fueled rising food and energy prices. In addition, the decline in German production in energy-intensive industries coincided with the global trend. It is directed against open international trade, the article says. The situation in Germany is also negatively affected by rising inflation.

“The country’s reliance on exports as a stimulus to economic growth has made it vulnerable to a global slowdown in demand for goods,” Torduar concluded.

Earlier, Bloomberg journalists reported that in July, the volume of industrial orders in the largest economy of the European Union – Germany – fell by 11.7 percent compared to June.

The official decline was much larger than analysts’ expectations, which predicted a contraction of 4.3 percent.