Recruiting agency specialists sometimes use not the most honest means when working with client companies and candidates. Olga Kovardakova, HR Director of Jet Infosystems, spoke about this.

In particular, she said, recruiters may indicate unrealistic salary levels to candidates. In this case, a person will only waste time waiting for such an offer. And the employer, comparing the market demands, will make a choice in favor of another candidate.

In addition, the agency does not always tell the applicant the reason for refusal, does not give feedback – here loyalty to the customer company is triggered.

“The recruiter of the agency can keep silent about some important factors for you, and if the employer is ready to make you an offer (job offer. – Ed.), Even embellish the vacancy and the company, overestimating your expectations and lulling vigilance”, – quotes the specialist “RIA News”…

Kovardakova noted that there are even more tricks when working with companies. For example, a recruiter can embellish a candidate’s resume and even redo it entirely. As a result, the company’s expectations will not coincide with reality. Another common habit of the agency is to send the resume of one candidate, and not show several people at once, in the expectation that they will take the first one and will not have to show the rest.

She added that the terms of payment with the agency must also be discussed in advance, otherwise the fee may include, for example, taxes. It is worth discussing the actions in the event that the candidate found by the agency does not pass the probationary period.

“Of course, this is not a reason for companies to refuse to cooperate with recruiting agencies, and candidates should not turn to recruiters to find work. But it is worth approaching the choice with caution and working only with trusted organizations, ”the expert summed up.

