The fight against the air defense system (air defense) of Ukraine is one of the essential elements, without which it is impossible to gain superiority, and even more so air supremacy, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia.

“Now the task is to constantly catch and destroy enemy air defenses. We manage to do this because the losses of our aviation have dropped sharply. But we cannot yet work on the whole of Ukraine and, moreover, fly somewhere far away. Therefore, this work must be continued constantly. We have all means for this. For example, kamikaze drones do this job very well. There are several options for identifying air defense systems. The first is with the help of radar reconnaissance. Secondly, this is air reconnaissance, observation from our high-altitude drones, which analyze the terrain, identify enemy radars and air defense systems, ”the expert emphasized.

The Russian armed forces destroyed a Ukrainian Buk-M1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system in the Andreevka region, and a 36D6 low-flying air targets detection radar not far from Dobropolye in the DPR. The strikes were delivered by operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on February 27.

According to the Russian military department, as of February 27, since the beginning of the special military operation, 390 aircraft, 211 helicopters, 3,248 unmanned aerial vehicles and 406 Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile systems have been destroyed.

