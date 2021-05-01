On smartphones equipped with the Android platform, there is a so-called “Easter egg” – a surprise from the developers. This is a secret game that changes from version to version. Sergey Sevryukov, PR-manager of the HiTech group of companies, told the Prime agency about it.

According to the expert, this game on some devices is rather just a bright picture. “No one will constantly be“ hacked ”into it, since it is, as a rule, inconvenient to operate, and the meaning is primitive. But it is quite possible to surprise someone by launching it in such a simple way, ”Sevryukov noted.

He also added that now the relevance of “Easter eggs” has decreased, but 15-20 years ago they were very popular. They were hidden everywhere: not only in software, but also in films and TV shows. To find where the secret game lies on the phone, you need to look for links to collections on the Internet, the specialist said.

Earlier it was reported that the function of fast payment through the browser on an Android smartphone can cause theft of personal data and money. To minimize the likelihood of theft of money from cards, experts recommended disabling this function.