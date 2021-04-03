Improper use of plastic containers can lead to health problems, warned Nadezhda Raeva, head of the food hygiene supervision department of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare in the Moscow Region.

According to the specialist, some types of plastic containers are not allowed for contact with food, as they are intended for single use. In addition, there may be indications for use, such as only for dry bulk food or only for reheating in a microwave oven. These instructions should be read before use in order not to harm your health.

Raeva also noted that if the reusable container is used for other purposes, the integrity of its coating will be violated, which can have serious consequences.

“During heating or storage, especially if the food is wet, salts of heavy metals or toxic elements, such as formaldehyde, which can negatively affect the well-being of those who eat, will enter the food,” the radio quoted her as saying. Sputnik Saturday, April 3rd.

In addition, if chips and scratches appear on the container, its color and transparency have changed, or an unpleasant odor appears, then it should be replaced.

“If, after using the container, you suddenly feel the chemical taste of food, then this is also the basis for immediate replacement of the container. If the container deforms during heating, then it is not suitable for heating and can be dangerous, “Raeva warned.

It is impossible to reuse disposable containers, since its coating is not even designed for washing, especially with a hard sponge, the expert warned. If the surface of such utensils is damaged, toxic substances can enter the food.

On March 22, it was reported that 82% of Russians were in favor of refusing to use plastic dishes.