There are several types of additional employment, depending on which the method of registration of such work also differs. About what types of part-time jobs exist and how to properly arrange it, Izvestia was told on May 13 Deputy General Director of Rabota.ru and Operations Director of the Podrabotka service Alexander Veterkov.

So, the first type of additional employment, which he spoke about, is a combination. It includes performing tasks at the main job, but in a different specialty. At the same time, the employee performs additional work during his main working time.

“In this case, a written agreement is concluded between the employee and the employer or an addition to the employment contract is drawn up. The documents prescribe the deadline for completing tasks, their volume and content, as well as the amount of additional payment, ”Veterkov noted.

The next type of part-time work, which the expert spoke about, is part-time work, that is, employment that relates to non-working time at the main job.

“This type of part-time job can be both in your company (internal) and in another (external). When working in a third-party company, the employee is not required to inform the main employer about this. There are no restrictions on the number of companies in which an employee will work part-time, but there is a working time limit – no more than four hours a day, except for weekends on the main job. With such an employee, a separate employment contract is concluded, in which they make a note that the work is not the main one, ”explained Veterkov.

He also noted that not all employees can work part-time. Minors are excluded first. The next category is workers whose activities are associated with harmful and dangerous conditions, since otherwise the rest regime is not observed.

“Some categories of employees can do additional work, but there are some restrictions on them. Civil servants must coordinate part-time work with the employer in their main employment, and only teaching, scientific and creative activities are allowed for law enforcement officials, ”the expert warned.

You can also apply for a temporary part-time job, which does not apply to regular, as listed above. Such piece work, according to Veterkov, is formalized by a civil law contract (GPC). It indicates the required scope of work, deadlines and income of the contractor, and payment is made after signing the act of acceptance of the services performed.

On March 29, career expert of the Moscow Employment Service Svetlana Semerenko told how to successfully pass an interview. According to her, it is not the answer to the manager’s question that is important, but the candidate’s reaction. This is a stress test.