From July 1, 2023, the cost of connecting private houses to the networks of an energy supply company will rise from 3,000 rubles per 1 kW to 4,000 rubles, Anton Saukov, head of the suburban real estate center of the federal company Etazhi, told Izvestia.

“Until July 1, 2022, the cost of connecting an individual with power up to 15 kW for the subsequent use of electricity for domestic needs was 550 rubles, then it increased to 3,000 rubles, from July 1, 2023 it is expected to increase to 4,000 rubles, and in 2024 year – up to 5,000 rubles for each kilowatt of allocated power. As a result, in 2024, 75 thousand rubles will have to be paid for 15 kW when connecting a house,” Saukov said.

A gradual increase in the preferential rate for 1 kW for individuals with technological connection is carried out in accordance with the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation dated December 29, 2011 No. 1178 “On pricing in the field of regulated prices (tariffs) in the electric power industry”.

According to the expert, such an increase in rates will also lead to an increase in the cost of building private houses, and owners of land plots that are not connected to power supply networks will be forced to discount when selling their properties.

Saukov also recommended summer residents to hurry with the connection of electricity.

“The most budgetary option is to connect to the power supply networks through your dacha community until the networks are transferred to the power supply company. In part of the suburban communities, when connecting, you only need to pay the minimum amount for the work of an electrician, ”he said.

Now in Russia there is a gradual transfer of networks of dacha communities to energy supply organizations, and at the same time, the departure from preferential rates for connecting to power supply networks for new subscribers, Saukov added.

Earlier, on March 4, analysts at Avito Nedvizhimost told Izvestiya that the average cost of secondary country houses in the Moscow Region increased by 36.4% over the year. In January-February 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, the volume of offers on the market for summer cottages, houses, townhouses increased by 1.4%, experts said.