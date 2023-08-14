Economist Leonid Khazanov shared the possible reasons for the sharp collapse and then strengthening of the ruble. On August 14, the expert spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia.

According to the expert, the increase in the exchange rate was due to the growth of imports of various goods to Russia, which had a strong impact on the fall of the ruble. In addition, the course was influenced by speculators who decided to capitalize on the growth of the dollar and the euro.

Khazanov also spoke about the prerequisites for the strengthening of the ruble. He believes that the Bank of Russia had a direct impact on the exchange rate.

“Firstly, currency speculators began to win back on the strengthening of the ruble. Secondly, I admit that the Central Bank of Russia itself has begun to take active steps, in particular, to buy up rubles, ”the economist said.

Earlier that day, during trading, the dollar exchange rate exceeded 101 rubles, and the euro – 111 rubles for the first time since March 23, 2022. However, in the evening the ruble began to strengthen after the Bank of Russia scheduled an extraordinary meeting of the board of directors on the key rate for August 15. By 18:16 Moscow time, the average exchange rate of the dollar was 97.4 rubles, the euro – 106.2 rubles.