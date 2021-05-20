Russian banks are massively reducing rates on preferential mortgages for residential real estate in new buildings in order to generate additional interest income, attract quality customers and increase the number of contracts until the end of the preferential mortgage program, which dates from July 1.

“Banks are not yet striving to raise interest rates on mortgages following a change in the key, including due to a decrease in profitability,” said Irina Nosova, director of the ACRA Financial Institutions Ratings Group.RIA News“.

She noted that the mortgage still continues to occupy the status of a loan product with the lowest risks, but despite the large margin, banks benefit from the large-scale effect of the service.

In turn, Nadezhda Karavaeva, senior analyst of NRA bank ratings, pointed out that the goal of improving conditions for those who receive mortgages on the part of banks is to expand the quality customer base, because it is the “mortgagees” who are among the most reliable borrowers.

Yekaterina Shchurikhina, Junior Director for Banking Ratings at Expert RA, is confident that the reason for the decrease in mortgage rates is the desire of banks to increase issuance before the end of the preferential mortgage program, which is expected in mid-summer this year. The final decision on the completion of this program has not yet been made, but the active rise in prices for residential real estate only increases the likelihood of curtailing benefits.

The Managing Director of the NKR Rating Agency Mikhail Doronkin pointed out the direct proportional dependence of the subsidy amount on the level of the key rate, which is characteristic of the preferential mortgage program: the higher it is, the greater the amount of compensation.

As the expert noted, competition in the mortgage market today remains high, which is why many large banks decided to abandon the additional margin and stimulate demand for the product by lowering the mortgage rate. To all appearances, the increase in interest income forecasted by the banks covers the lost compensation due to the rate cut.

On May 19, business sent to Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin a list of proposals that could stimulate a 15% reduction in the cost of apartments in new buildings. The corresponding initiative of “Business Russia” implies a change in the procedure for connecting houses to utilities and utilities.

In 2020, as an anti-crisis measure, the Russian government organized a program to subsidize mortgage interest rates on new buildings up to 6.5%. Initially, it was planned that the corresponding program will operate until November last year, but at the end of October, the authorities decided to extend the benefits until July 1, 2021. However, in February, the Central Bank of Russia called for the curtailment of the preferential mortgage program with the possibility of keeping it in the list of Russian regions.