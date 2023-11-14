When a gap appears in the enemy’s defenses and he does not expect attacks from our side, the Russian Armed Forces take advantage of this moment and change the line of combat contact, shifting it to the west, said military expert Alexey Leonkov.

This is how the specialist commented on the message from Izvestia sources that since Friday, November 10, Russian units have been carrying out local offensive actions on the line of combat contact. There are small advances in the Zaporozhye region, in the north in the Kupyansk region, as well as in the Artemovsk region.

“The advance of our troops in these directions is a continuation of the active defense of Russian units. The line of combat contact is constantly changing,” Leonkov explained.

The expert also clarified that attacks on the front line of the Ukrainian defense and on the places of concentration of militants of the armed formations of Ukraine (UFU) deplete them, eliminating the enemy’s personnel, equipment and ammunition, that is, depriving him of the ability to resist.

“The enemy continues his “meat assaults.” In order to implement them, he needs to concentrate his power somewhere. Our reconnaissance discovers these places, and then they are attacked,” he concluded.

In just one day, in the special operation zone, Russian troops destroyed up to 760 VFU militants and 15 pieces of equipment, including tanks, howitzers, self-propelled guns and armored vehicles, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on November 13.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Motor activity: the RF Armed Forces improved their positions near Artemovsk and Kupyansk