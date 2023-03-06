Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited the zone of the special military operation in order to check how well the Russian troops are ready for the upcoming spring campaign, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia.

“Now we can already say that the winter campaign is over, and we spent it in active defense. It is also obvious that Ukraine is actively preparing for the spring offensive – it receives military equipment from Western countries and is confused to mobilize everyone it can, ”the expert explained.

According to Vladislav Shurygin, in such a situation, the leader must personally visit the troops and listen to the reports of the commanders of the main directions.

It is important for Sergei Shoigu to assess the situation, and then give valuable instructions to his subordinates, the expert explained.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that Sergei Shoigu worked in the NVO zone on March 4 and 5. In particular, on March 4, he inspected the headquarters of one of the formations of the Vostok group of troops. There he listened to the report of the commander of the group, Colonel-General Rustam Muradov. It was dedicated to the current situation and the plans of the Russian forces.

On the same day, Sergei Shoigu at the headquarters of the joint grouping of the RF Armed Forces held a meeting with his deputies. It discussed issues of organizing the provision of Russian forces with weapons, equipment and ammunition.

The next day, March 5, the minister held meetings with the commanders of the groups. It discussed the current situation in the NVO zone, as well as plans for further action.

