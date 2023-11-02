The introduction in Russia of “paternal” or “large-children” capital in the amount of 1 million rubles at the birth or adoption of a third and subsequent children in one family would make it much easier for families with children to pay off their existing mortgage or expand their existing housing, says the head of the country center real estate of the federal company “Etazhi” Anton Saukov. He told Izvestia about this on November 2.

At the same time, he emphasized that the measure eliminates speculation with such benefits, which is a big plus.

“In addition, as a rule, a square meter in larger housing costs less than in studios and one-room apartments, so expanding is easier than buying a starter home,” the expert added.

Saukov suggested that families with three or more children will begin to actively buy or build their own houses. He also recalled that in some regions free land plots are allocated for large families for individual housing construction.

“Now these plots of land are often bought by investors, since most large families do not have the money to build a house. The proposed support measure could provide start-up capital to start building one’s own home and at the same time reduce the sales of allocated land plots by large families,” the expert concluded.

At the beginning of November, the Public Chamber (PC) of the Russian Federation told Izvestia that they proposed introducing a “paternal” or “large-child” capital of 1 million rubles, which would be provided at the birth or adoption of a third and subsequent children in one family. It will be issued in addition to the existing maternity capital, they added.

On June 20, it became known that the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education, Yana Lantratova, proposed allowing Russians to use maternity capital as a bank deposit. She sent the corresponding initiative to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. The government is also invited, in the event of citizens’ refusal to prolong the deposit, to provide for the return of funds back to the Social Fund of Russia for their use for the purposes provided for by law.