It makes no sense to surrender Kherson, and the Russian counterattack is the best proof that the city will be defended, military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia on October 21.

In the Kherson region on October 20, the Armed formations of Ukraine tried to break through the defense of the Russian troops in the direction of the settlements Novaya Kamenka – Chervony Yar. To do this, up to three battalions, including one tank battalion, were involved in a narrow section of the front, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In the Sukhanovo area, the enemy managed to penetrate the defenses. Due to the action of ambushes and the introduction of a tank reserve by the Russian command into battle, the enemy was defeated. Ukrainian units randomly fled, the military department noted.

“We will try to save the dam of the Kakhovka reservoir in order to prevent flooding of vast territories. Our air defense is actively working there, and so far the Ukrainian side has not been able to do anything with the facility. The evacuation of residents from the right-bank territories of the Kherson region is necessary to save the lives of ordinary people. Do not forget that it will be easier for the troops to defend themselves, knowing that there are no civilians in the settlements, ”he said.

Now the RF Armed Forces are conducting active defense, which involves the use of ambushes and timely counterattacks, the expert added.

“In 1941, near Moscow, General Katukov knocked out a third of the Guderian strike group with tank counterattacks. Now, being on the defensive, we are knocking out equipment and combat-ready Ukrainian units. Conclusions were drawn from the battles near Izyum and Krasny Liman. Most likely, we will spend October on the defensive, then new formations will be pulled up to the front, the ground will freeze and the situation on the line of contact will change dramatically,” he recalled.

