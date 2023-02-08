Tourism expert Alexander Bandurin told where the Russians will be able to relax on the “long weekend”, which will be held from February 23 to 26.

In conversation with Pravda.Ru on Wednesday, February 8, the specialist noted that at present there are many proposals in the regions both in terms of winter recreation and in terms of educational tourism.

“You can fly to the Volga – Ulyanovsk, Samara. You can go further to the Urals – Yekaterinburg, ”said Bandurin.

According to him, the infrastructure of cities is improving, new hotels are being built in unexpected places.

He warned that during “periods of mass movement” there could be problems with tickets and bookings, but that this was “the only limiting factor”. He pointed out that many go on holiday by car.

On February 23, Russia celebrates Defender of the Fatherland Day. The holiday falls on Thursday, which will be a public holiday. Thanks to the transfer of the day off from Sunday, January 1 to Friday, February 24, citizens working on a 5/2 schedule will be able to rest from February 23 to 26.

Earlier, on February 8, OneTwoTrip service specialists listed inexpensive tourist routes in Russia for the May holidays. For example, from Moscow it will be possible to go to St. Petersburg by plane (from 2600 rubles), to Pskov (from 2700 rubles), to Tambov (from 3000 rubles), Cherepovets (from 3300 rubles) and Murmansk (from 3400 rubles), writes RT.

On February 3, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) and the Space Travel and Delfin companies told where you can relax this spring the cheapest. Thus, Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) became the most accessible destinations for spring holidays abroad. Among the proposals within the country are tours of the Golden Ring and St. Petersburg, writes NSN.

February 2 TV channel “360” reported that the spring season in children’s health camps in the Moscow region will begin on February 18. More than 1.8 billion rubles have been allocated for the organization of children’s recreation this year. It is planned to improve the health of more than 500 thousand children.

At the end of December, ATOR reported that inexpensive tours to Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates were most often booked for February and March, the city news agency notes. “Moscow”.