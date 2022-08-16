The Russian national currency is in the top 20 of the world ranking. On August 16, Izvestia was informed about this by Mikhail Zeltser, an expert on the stock market at BCS Mir Investments.

“By the beginning of 2022, the share of the ruble in international settlements using the SWIFT system was about 0.2%. In comparison, the Chinese yuan accounted for 2.2%, the yen for 2.7%, the euro for 38% and the dollar for almost 39% of transactions. Despite a few fractions of a percent per ruble in the system, the Russian national currency is in the top 20 of the world ranking,” the expert said.

Zeltser also noted that within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the ruble occupies a dominant position. According to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the weight of the ruble in trade turnover was 70% for exports and 75% for imports, and the rate of growth of the ruble’s weight has been +15% since 2013.

“With non-CIS countries, the process of devaluation is slower – less than 10% is paid in rubles for our exports, but in imports, the national currency makes up almost a quarter of payments. The total import flow is covered by more than a third in rubles,” the expert added.

On August 12, Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at the Banki.ru financial supermarket, said that in the near future the ruble exchange rate could begin a new movement towards strengthening or weakening. The direction of movement of the Russian currency will be demonstrated by certain price indicators.

He pointed out that at the moment the stability of the ruble exchange rate in the corridor of 60–60.7 rubles per dollar indicates a temporary balance of supply and demand, which in the future will be replaced by a directional movement. A sign of the beginning of this trend will be an exit from the existing range, and the achievement of its lower or upper border will indicate the direction of movement.

On August 5, Bloomberg wrote that foreign companies that left Russia are suffering huge losses, in particular due to the strengthening of the ruble.

Prior to this, on July 25, Izvestia compiled a consensus forecast, according to which the ruble exchange rate at the end of this year will be 70.1 per dollar. The data was taken from analysts of nine largest Russian banks.