Expert, researcher, candidate of historical sciences Alexander Dyuldenko, in an interview with Moslenta, recalled the history of the building where the Museum of Cryptography is located today. He said that about a hundred years ago, in 1918, a children’s colony was opened there.

“There were difficult children here: street children, offenders who were“ corrected by labor ”. The colony had an agricultural purpose and existed until the early 1920s, ”the researcher shared.

He drew attention to the fact that before these events, during the First World War, by order of Elizaveta Fedorovna Romanova, famous for her love of charity, an orphanage for the children of dead soldiers was opened in the building. “But after the 1917 revolution, the history of the building broke down, as is the case with the fate of people. The tasks it carried out became different and corresponded to that time, “Dyuldenko noted.

He added that the artist Leonid Khoroshkevich, who later became famous, taught drawing and drawing in this colony in those years.

Earlier, the expert named the channels of access to weapons for criminals.