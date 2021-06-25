A person with any antibody titer after suffering a coronavirus can be vaccinated, but it is better to do this six months after the illness, reports on Friday, June 25, TASS with reference to the head of the Yekaterinburg Research Institute of Viral Infections of the State Scientific Center of VB “Vector” of Rospotrebnadzor, Doctor of Biological Sciences Alexander Semenov.

According to him, it is not the quantity of antibodies that plays a role, but their quality, or the ability to neutralize the coronavirus infection. He admitted that a person can have a lot of antibodies, but they will be ineffective. As the expert noted, vaccination against COVID-19 is allowed for people with any amount of antibodies after the disease, especially if a lot of time has passed, at least six months.

The vaccine will remind the immune system “where exactly to attack the coronavirus.”

“The vaccine allows you to immediately produce effective high-quality antibodies with minimal losses,” Semenov said.

On June 24, Doctor of Biological Sciences Ancha Baranova announced the relationship between the level of antibodies in the body and the need for revaccination against COVID-19 or vaccination after an illness. According to her, there are two types of antibody tests: the first is the Italian Liaison test from DiaSorin with a scale from 15 to 400, with a level of 200-300 being considered a good result; the second is the American Quant by Abbott with a scale from 50 to 40,000.

As Baranova explained, if the indicator is above 1300 – the immunity is good, if from 500 to 1300 – there is a risk of getting sick, if less than 500 – you need to be vaccinated or revaccinated. She added that it is about B-cell immunity.

According to the expert, with vaccination, protection is better than in the case of the development of antibodies after the transferred coronavirus.

At the same time, Baranova added that there is no general rule for changing the level of antibodies from COVID-19 in the human body.

“For some people it can remain at a high level for a long time, for others it quickly decreases. It is possible to determine belonging to a particular category only by measuring the level of antibodies, ”she stressed.

On June 22, the Moscow Department of Health announced the timing of vaccination after suffering a coronavirus. So, those who have recovered from the coronavirus need to be vaccinated against the infection in six months.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus infection began in Russia on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. At the moment, four drugs for COVID-19 are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

