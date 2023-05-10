In May, the Russian Armed Forces changed their tactics of delivering precision strikes, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia.

“They shifted their efforts from infrastructure to the destruction of enemy reserve units and depots. It can be assumed that our intelligence has become better at tracking the movement of reserves, including to the front line, ”the expert explained.

According to him, the long-promised offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VFU) seems to have moved from the planning stage directly to preparation. He noted that the VFU began to relocate their units, ammunition, fuel and lubricants and other military materials closer to the line of contact.

“Our forces, in turn, began to fight with the rear echelons, this will complicate the enemy’s preparation for attacks,” Vladislav Shurygin explained.

On the night of May 9, high-precision strikes were carried out on the rear of Ukrainian formations. Reserve units and ammunition depots were attacked. All assigned objects are hit. The strike helped to stop the advancement of reserves, as well as the delivery of ammunition to the areas of warfare, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The rear strikes continue for several days. From May 6 to May 9, air raid alerts were repeatedly announced in all regions of Ukraine. The authorities of the city of Kyiv reported that on the night of May 8, the most massive strike on the capital since the beginning of the military special operation was recorded. On the same day, after the explosions, the Odessa authorities announced a strong fire in one of the warehouses in the region, its area was 10 thousand square meters. m. A series of explosions at night was heard in different parts of Zaporozhye.

The rear of the battles: the Russian army struck at the Ukrainian reserves and warehouses