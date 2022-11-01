The new meter verification rules, designed to strengthen the anti-fraud mechanism and standardize equipment verification work, came into force on November 1. This was announced on Tuesday by Associate Professor of the Department of Statistics of the PRUE. G.V. Plekhanova Olga Lebedinskaya.

“The new GOST should solve several problems: strengthen the mechanism for combating fraudsters, remove contradictions in verification and standardize work with the prospect of switching to taking readings remotely in automatic mode,” she told the agency.Prime“.

Lebedinskaya added that now the companies conducting the verification should have the appropriate accreditation and documentation, where the verification procedure itself is spelled out in detail.

The new GOST, according to the expert, most likely will not affect payments for housing and communal services, since most citizens do not check the meter, but immediately change it to a new one if necessary. At the same time, the average period for checking a meter for hot water is 4 years, and a device for measuring the flow of cold water is 6 years.

“During this time, the counter wears out,” she concluded.

Earlier, on October 28, Rosstandart spoke about GOST for checking water meters. According to the data that has appeared, now, in order to avoid contact with scammers, you can check the competence of specialists of a particular organization in a special register on the website of the Federal Accreditation Service.