The main competencies required for a “digital lawyer” are working with information and its analysis, as well as skills in working with digital technologies. About it in an interview RAPSI December 6, said a senior researcher at the Department of Administrative and Financial Law of the Faculty of Law of the National Research Nizhny Novgorod State University. N.I. Lobachevsky, candidate of legal sciences Mikhail Bundin.

The expert noted that the specific set of competencies required for such a specialist would depend on a number of factors. However, there are two most important competencies that are universal for any “digital lawyer” and the lawyer of the future in general.

In particular, according to him, these are the competencies of working with information and its analysis. He noted that the dynamism of social changes, especially in the field of digital technologies, makes a lawyer think ahead, look for new solutions, analyze not only the norms of the law, but also other sources of information.

“A huge flow of information is now “falling down” on a lawyer, hence the skills of working with legal information will be of paramount importance for modern professional lawyers,” said Bundin.

The second group, according to the expert, are competencies related to digital skills. As Bundin noted, today a lawyer increasingly has to give a legal qualification to the actions and phenomena of the digital environment, to determine their legal consequences.

“Now it is critical to understand how digital technologies and algorithms work. The digital lawyer – and in the future just a lawyer – will increasingly interact with the digital environment, ”he stated.

At the end of October, Elina Sidorenko, director of the Center for Digital Economy and Financial Innovation at MGIMO, announced the need to form the concept of a “digital lawyer”. In particular, she expressed the opinion that such a specialist should be a non-generalist lawyer, since broad specialization and digital law are mutually exclusive industries.