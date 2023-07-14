Over the past year, the number of investors in the stock market has multiplied, Arina Vlasova, junior asset manager at PSB Management Company, told Izvestia. So, according to the Moscow Exchange, at the end of May, the number of individuals who had brokerage accounts open was 25.5 million people (18% of the country’s population). The expert drew attention to the fact that earlier the interest of Russians in investments was not so high, and told how to avoid mistakes for novice investors.

“Derivatives market instruments – futures and options – are popular. But here one should be careful: such instruments are not only difficult to understand and require detailed study, but also carry a high risk, and when using a broker’s leverage, they can be completely forcibly closed by the exchange, which will lead to significant losses,” Vlasova said.

At the same time, according to her, not only complex financial instruments can play a cruel joke on a novice investor. For example, frequent buying and selling of securities without understanding the market conditions and fundamentals can lead to losses and irrational behavior in the market.

“In such short-term speculation, investors are particularly susceptible to drawdowns if they use money they will need in the near future for day-to-day expenses. Their use makes the investor react more painfully to volatility, close positions at a loss, and also does not allow you to take full advantage of the stock market,” the expert explained.

Vlasova called the desire to earn a lot of money instantly a classic mistake of a novice investor. She drew attention to the fact that such an approach is often accompanied by a rash choice of financial instruments and securities, an emotional reaction to publications in the media, a lack of diversification and an investment strategy.

“The choice of collective investment instruments solves all these problems, and also suits investors with different goals and time horizons. Equity funds – for clients with a more aggressive risk profile, bond funds – with a conservative, mixed funds – with a moderate one. Managers also offer specific sectoral funds that are relevant in the current market conditions,” the expert concluded.

Earlier, on June 13, Ruslan Spinka, director of sales and customer service at Fontvielle investment company, told Izvestia about investing in gold. According to him, the purchase of such a precious metal is justified if it is acquired for the purpose of long-term retention.

On June 5, Andrey Rusetsky, Managing Director for Investments at PSB Management Company, speaking about how to reinvest dividends from shares of Russian companies, advised to pay attention to the shares of metallurgical companies in the second half of the year.