The Avdeevsky fortified area is one of the key nodes of the first line of defense of the Ukrainian Federal Military District in the Donbass, Donetsk and its suburbs are constantly being shelled from there, military expert Alexey Leonkov told Izvestia. This is how he commented on the message from Izvestia sources that Russian troops began enveloping Avdeevka from the north and south on October 12.

“This fortified area was difficult to storm due to the well-prepared enemy defense. Our military personnel have prepared to eliminate this powerful support force, and now consistent actions are underway – an operation involving artillery, aviation and ground assault groups. Everyone acts in concert, trying to minimize personnel losses,” he explained.

According to Izvestia sources familiar with the situation, on October 12, Russian troops were able to begin capturing Avdeevka from both sides. From the north, the Russian Armed Forces reached the railway area and were able to cross it. Also, the clearing of the waste heap in the northern part of Avdeevka is now being completed. From it, Russian troops will be able to control the entire surrounding area. In the southwest, the forces of the 1st Donetsk Army Corps reached the area of ​​the village of Severnoye. But it’s too early to talk about Avdeevka’s surroundings.

On October 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on that day, Russian units in the Donetsk direction repulsed three attacks by assault groups of Ukrainian armed forces; enemy losses amounted to up to 340 militants.

In total, on October 12, in the Northern Military District zone, Russian troops destroyed up to 745 VFU militants and 48 pieces of equipment, including tanks, howitzers, self-propelled guns and armored vehicles.

