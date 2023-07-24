In the Odessa area, the Ukrainian government has organized the production of drones and concentrated a large military force under the guise of a grain deal. Military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia about this.

“Russia did not really touch Odessa, observing international agreements. The Ukrainian authorities, taking advantage of the fact that it is quiet there, increased the production of marine and other drones, organized bases from which they attacked our territory, ”the expert explained.

He also noted that it is possible that bulk carriers were also involved in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, which were supposed to transport grain as part of the deal.

“It turns out that the enemy has created an extensive military infrastructure in this area: bases for mercenaries, fuel depots. It is them that our army and navy are now destroying, ”Dandykin emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine has a whole line of sea drones in service – from jet skis converted into kamikaze drones and the Ukrainian Mykola sea drone to Western technology.

“Ukraine has been building up its forces. In the last days of May, sailors from the ship “Ivan Khurs” destroyed three sea drones, recently Sevastopol was attacked by drones and there was a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. The use of drones has become more frequent, and the Ukrainian authorities even started talking about the blockade of the Black Sea Fleet. Now their dreams will come to an end. In return, fears about our landing in Odessa will return, ”the expert summed up.

For two days – July 22 and 23 – the losses of the VFU in the area of ​​the special operation amounted to at least 1,530 people and 80 pieces of military equipment, including tanks, howitzers, self-propelled guns and armored vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

