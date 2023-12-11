The air defense (air defense) systems of a potential enemy will not be able to repel the Russian hypersonic anti-ship missile Zircon. Military expert Yuri Lyamin told Izvestia about this, commenting on the information that all ships in the series will be modernized to use the new Zircon hypersonic missiles, which were put into service in January 2023.

“Western specialized literature quite rightly admits that they have not even tested the interception of such missiles: they simply do not exist. It cannot be intercepted, so a Russian ship that comes within striking distance poses a mortal danger to the enemy. And it is very important that it is already deployed on our warships,” he explained.

Its peculiarity is its flight at an altitude of up to 40 km at a speed of about 11 thousand km/h, which makes its interception almost impossible by existing anti-missile systems. According to open data, the NATO naval forces do not yet have missiles of this class in service; Western gunsmiths, unlike domestic ones, have not yet put hypersonics into series.

According to the expert, Zircon is the first hypersonic anti-ship missile in the world, which is not being tested, but has already been put into service.

“Zircons” increase the striking power not only of individual frigates where they are installed, but also of our entire fleet. She [ракета] classified, the interest of our potential opponents in this missile is, of course, extremely high,” noted Yuri Lyamin.

Immediately after the Admiral Kasatonov, the Sevmash shipbuilders are waiting for the next frigate Admiral Golovko to be modernized for the Zircon missiles. According to Izvestia’s source in the Russian Ministry of Defense, the third frigate will receive hypersound at the beginning of 2024.

