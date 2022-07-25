Whoever in the eyes of the members of the Conservative Party will be more convincing, he will take the post of Prime Minister of Great Britain. This was announced to Izvestia on Monday, July 25, by the head of the Center for British Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Elena Ananyeva, adding that at the moment the head of the country’s Foreign Ministry, Liz Truss, is in the lead.

“According to the polls of members of the Conservative Party, Liz Truss is in the lead, but in the first televised debate she did not show herself well, taking last place in the opinion of the audience. <...> From August 4, members of the Conservative Party will start voting. Who will be more convincing in the eyes of party members, [тот и займет кресло премьера]but Truss is still in the lead,” she noted.

As the expert pointed out, if there are debates on foreign policy between the candidates for the post of head of the British Cabinet, they will be able to indicate their positions.

On the eve it became known that the former head of the British Treasury Rishi Sunak intends to limit China’s influence in the United Kingdom if he wins the race for premiership. China is the biggest long-term threat to the economic and national security of the UK and the world, according to MI5 Director General Ken McCallum and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

In a policy statement, he also promised to close all Confucius Institutes operating in the UK for fear that they are being used as intelligence. There are currently 31 such institutions in the kingdom.

On July 22, a member of the House of Lords from the Conservative Party, Richard Balfe, gave his assessment of both candidates for the role of head of the Cabinet. According to him, Liz Truss seeks to gain a reputation as the “new Thatcher”, but for this she lacks the outstanding qualities that the “iron lady” possessed. In turn, “boring but healthy” Sunak relies on the middle class and a conservative approach to the internal affairs of the state.

On July 20, it became known that Sunak and Foreign Minister Truss reached the finals of the struggle for the post of prime minister. Deputy Minister for International Trade Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the fight.

In the last round, the winner will be chosen by all members of the Conservative Party, whose number has now almost reached 200 thousand. The name of the new head of government will be announced on September 5.

The UK will elect a new head of government after Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7. This happened against the background of the fact that more than 50 politicians left his government. None of the new candidates for the post of prime minister of the country supported the idea of ​​the presence of ex-prime minister Johnson in the cabinet.