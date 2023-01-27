Russian troops are gradually breaking the line of defense of the Ukrainian army, as it lacks resources, military expert Alexei Leonkov explained to Izvestia on January 27.

“In the Donbass, it is very difficult for the enemy to deter us, because he has the task of storming Svatovo, holding Avdeevka and Artemovsk by any means, and there is clearly not enough equipment and personnel for this. We see that on the streets of Ukrainian cities everyone is being drafted into the army. This suggests that they urgently need to plug holes, otherwise they will not last, ”he said.

Russian troops have learned how to break key points of strongholds, put the enemy to flight and immediately occupy vacant positions in order to launch the next offensive from there, Leonkov noted.

In his opinion, the situation in the Zaporozhye direction is more favorable for us, because there are no powerful fortified areas there.

“However, the enemy there still uses heights on the ground, which allow him to conduct high-precision fire on our unit. The same Ugledar is on a hill. If we take it, the Ukrainian steppes will roll further. The same with Orekhovo and Gulyaipole. These are not strategic heights, but they cannot be bypassed, and we need to deal with them somehow. And they are dealt with,” he concluded.

On January 26, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation had taken more advantageous lines and positions in the DPR. Here the enemy lost up to 40 servicemen and military equipment, including the American M109 Paladin self-propelled guns. Also, the RF Armed Forces continued assault operations in the South-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.

