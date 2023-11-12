Russian units are advancing in the Avdeevka area, gaining a foothold on heights, destroying enemy fortified areas, thereby seizing the initiative there, military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia.

“After the depletion of the enemy’s reserves in this counter-offensive, and everything is heading towards this, it is important not to give the Ukrainian militants the opportunity to gain a foothold on defensive lines. The VFU are still trying to attack in the Donetsk direction, but judging by the losses, they are not succeeding,” he explained.

This is how the expert commented on sources’ reports that Russian troops were able to repel counterattacks of Ukrainian formations on the northern flank of Avdiivka on November 11 and 12. The Russian Armed Forces also maintained their occupied positions in the area of ​​the railway line and the village of Stepovoe. The VFU was hit by artillery and aviation, and FPV drones were also actively used in battles. At the same time, according to the publication’s interlocutors, Ukrainian armed formations continue to accumulate forces for repeated counterattacks in this direction.

“Ukrainian retired military men started talking about the need to recognize the situation that exists now. They no longer have much faith in certain successes. Ukrainian fighters are starting to surrender, half a platoon at a time – this is already serious,” Dandykin noted.

He also emphasized that serious fighting is taking place in the Avdeevka area, and the Donetsk direction is now becoming the main one for our military personnel.

“We also need to continue to destroy warehouses, communications and prevent the armed forces of Ukraine from transferring new units to this direction. And after air and artillery strikes, ours go on the offensive. I hope that Avdeevka will be liberated much earlier than Artemovsk,” Dandykin concluded.

