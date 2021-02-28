Denis Kuskov, director of the information and analytical agency Telecom daily, in an interview with the Prime agency, told about the hidden function of a smartphone camera.

According to him, the Time of flight sensor can work in an unlit room, this allows you to determine a more accurate distance to the object. Such a sensor is also used to detect facial scans.

The expert explained that Tof sensors emit a short infrared light signal, and the camera records the time of its flight. “Tof cameras are able to measure the distance within the area displayed by the video camera in one shot, and this is the main advantage of this function,” said Kuskov.

The key features of smartphones in 2021 were previously named. So, this year phones without holes and with screens of a new type should appear on the market. Also, experts believe that in 2021 several smartphones with a front camera, which will be located under the screen, should be released. In addition, devices that support the fastest charging possible may appear in the coming months.