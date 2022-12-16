A possible supply of equipment for “smart bombs” is meaningless due to the fact that Ukraine has lost aircraft that are capable of carrying them. This was announced on Friday, December 16, by military expert Alexei Leonkov.

December 14 newspaper The Washington Post reported that the United States plans to supply equipment that will turn unguided rockets into “smart bombs” capable of hitting targets with high accuracy.

It would be appropriate to discuss the use of such ammunition if Kyiv suddenly had 300 aircraft, Leonkov said.RIA News“.

He added that Ukrainian militants are using AGM-88 HARM missiles and are trying to knock out Russian air defense radar systems. However, this does not bring tangible results. In addition, the nationalists at the same time lose the planes that carry these missiles.

On December 9, the White House announced another $275 million military aid package to the Kyiv regime, including air defense equipment and artillery ammunition.

In November, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, indicated that Washington did not want to supply Kyiv with longer-range weapons because there was a threat of further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly pointed out that Western countries, by supplying numerous weapons to Kyiv, are only prolonging the conflict and being drawn into it. The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine are in fact opposed to the entire NATO bloc.

Western states have stepped up military support for Kyiv after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect the Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. At the same time, experts and representatives of these states are already stating the depletion of military reserves. Russia, in turn, has repeatedly emphasized that pumping Ukraine with weapons actually turns NATO into a side of the conflict.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.