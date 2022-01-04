For the long-term preservation of the smartphone’s charge, special functions are provided that can direct the battery consumption only to the necessary processes. On Tuesday, January 4, the associate professor of the Department of Informatics of the PRUE. G.V. Plekhanov Alexander Timofeev.

“Sometimes we want the battery to be consumed only by the application or process in memory we need and the radio module responsible for receiving calls. So, the WakeLocks function can significantly save battery power, but even here the most active applications can be difficult to stop, ” “Prime” words of Timofeev.

According to the specialist, smartphones have a Smart Mode function that allows you to activate an adaptive work format, for Iphone there is a special Power Saving Mode, which can add two to three hours of work.

“This option can add 2-3 hours of work by limiting network activity (receiving mail, auto updates), disabling animation of navigation elements and interface menus,” Timofeev clarified.

In addition, the combination * # 9900 # can help “calibrate” in the event that the overrun is associated with a system failure, the expert said.

According to him, this function, however, does not work on all Android devices.

Earlier, on December 29, Itel expert Svetlana Mureyeva talked about ways to speed up the smartphone, among them – disabling autorun, clearing memory and resetting to factory settings.

She added that in order to improve the performance of the smartphone, it is necessary to disable the autorun of some applications that run in the background. In addition, it is important to update the operating system of the smartphone in time, Mureyeva concluded.

The head of Content Review agency Sergey Polovnikov, in turn, noted that the idea that a smartphone battery will quickly fail if you constantly try to maintain a high charge in it is outdated. In December, he said that this method of charging a smartphone does not affect its battery.