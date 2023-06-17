More and more non-European countries are building bridges to Russia for two reasons: the country’s economic opportunities and dissatisfaction with the United States. This was announced to Izvestia by political scientist John Varoli on Saturday, June 17.

“They want to cooperate with Russia, they want to trade with Russia, they want good relations with Russia. For two reasons. The first is obvious: Russia is the largest country in the world, it has a lot of economic opportunities, a lot of natural resources, and the countries of the world need these resources, so it’s logical that they want to trade with Russia,” Varoli said.

According to him, the second reason is that “most countries in the world are already simply sick of the West, the United States.” This happened, according to Varoli, in connection with military operations in the Middle East and North Africa, which gave their “harvest”.

The expert added that now many countries continue to have relations with the United States, but minimize contacts as much as possible. He predicted that such states would eventually stop using the dollar, and then the world would start looking towards China and Russia. As Valori stated, this process will only accelerate.

Now more and more non-European countries are showing a desire to join the BRICS (association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). On June 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained this by the effectiveness and authority of the association, and also because the common approach of the BRICS countries is aimed at developing relations based on benefit and mutual respect.

On June 15, Peskov said that the agenda of the BRICS summit, which will be held August 22-24, will discuss the desire of 15 countries to join the organization. He also noted the great international fashion for this association.