Nutritionist Elena Solomatina warned about the dangers of eating okroshka on kvass or kefir for people with diseases of the gastrointestinal tract.

She also said that for making cold soup, it is better not to give preference to purchased kvass with a high percentage of sugar content.

“If okroshka is made from natural ingredients, it is healthy. Kvass kvass is different, you can make natural kvass, as they used to do, on bread crusts, it, of course, tastes different from our usual kvass, where there is a lot of sugar, “Solomatina explained in an interview with the radio station”Moscow speaking“June 4.

According to her, such kvass is not suitable for people with stomach diseases, as well as okroshka itself, since there is a lot of greenery there.

“Of course, in any case, they will have to give up okroshka, even the best and natural,” the doctor said.

The specialist clarified that the use of kefir can affect peristalsis, and sausage in the soup should be abandoned altogether.

“It is desirable to combine greens with kefir, as well as with kvass. Eggs and meat, sausage in any case is not good, what else is put in okroshka, in this case kvass is better than kefir. Kefir can be diluted, you can put a little meat additives there, but mainly make on greens, in this case okroshka will be more useful for a healthy person, ”the nutritionist summed up.

On June 2, nutritionist Olga Korableva named the maximum allowable amount of kvass per day and warned about the possible danger of the drink. According to her, up to half a liter of kvass can be drunk a day without harm to health. In a larger volume, it can retain fluid in the body and provoke edema, and this is harmful for people with high blood pressure.