Expert Magomedov: Charging your phone in hotels and airports can be dangerous

Free charging stations in public places are not safe to use. Just in case, it’s better to have your own “chargers” with you, he told the agency “Prime» cybersecurity expert Shamil Magomedov.

As the expert noted, in the West, cases have become more frequent when hackers gain access to gadgets that are charged at airports, cafes, hotels and shopping centers.

According to Magomedov, attackers came up with a way to use USB ports to inject malware onto devices, that is, viruses. They attach a small drive to the cable, inside of which is a code or program. They use flaws in the security system of a particular application to infect a gadget.

Most often, in this situation, old models of smartphones that are well studied by hackers are vulnerable. Thus, hackers get full access to the data on the device, Magomedov noted.

Chargers located on the street, in parks, squares are subject to such attacks. However, the expert stressed that this type of service in Russia is not yet sufficiently developed, so such crimes have not yet been recorded.

Earlier, Roskachestvo specialists said that hackers can get into devices using old Wi-Fi connections that have been preserved on the gadget. When connected to Wi-Fi, smartphones automatically save credentials. If they are not deleted later, a large list of old unused connections may appear on the gadget, experts explained.