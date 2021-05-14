Thousands of objects that are currently in near-Earth space pose a potential threat to satellites in orbit. Nathan Eismont, a leading researcher at the IKI RAS, spoke about this on Friday, May 14.

According to the scientist, now in near-earth space there are about 15 thousand objects, the dimensions of which exceed 10 cm. “Among them there are structural elements that can fly to the surface of the Earth. But they pose the greatest danger to satellites and other useful space objects. The risk of collision is growing every day, “- said the expert in an interview with the TV channel”Star“. He added that evasion maneuvers are carried out on the ISS several times a year.

Eismont noted that there is not yet a sufficiently effective way to get rid of space debris. The options available are proving to be too expensive, but alternatives are already being developed. It is proposed to launch laser installations that could “evaporate” the debris, but at the moment they have not yet been implemented.

Earlier, on May 13, the head of the information and analytical center of TsNIIMash JSC (part of Roscosmos) Igor Bakaras said that the appearance in orbit of space systems consisting of several thousand satellites could lead to an increase in the number of collisions of space objects, according to the website 360tv.ru…

He added that there are currently about 7 thousand tons of space debris in near-earth orbits. RT…

Bakaras noted that all non-working and useless artificial objects and their fragments left in space are considered garbage. They pose a danger to operating orbiters and to the Earth, since their debris can fall on residential areas, writes REGNUM…