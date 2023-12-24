In winter, motorists should be especially careful when choosing coolant. Auto expert, editor-in-chief of the online automotive publication Quto Maxim Rakitin in a radio interview Sputnik On December 24, he explained what the use of a low-quality solution could mean for a car.

He noted that the coolant, or otherwise antifreeze, which protects the car engine from overheating, has a very complex composition of substances. You can often find counterfeits on sale.

Rakitin added that real antifreeze not only cools the engine, but also fights rust and scale deposits. In addition, a good product has lubricating properties, which are needed by the pump that moves coolant along the engine circuits.

“We know that there are green, red, and blue antifreezes. And there is a large amount of counterfeit water on the market—just colored water,” the expert said.

In winter, he continued, high-quality antifreeze is a vital addition to the car. If you use fakes, they can destroy the engine and other parts of the car.

“The water freezes. This is probably an immediate death sentence for the radiator and expansion tank, inside of which it will freeze. This will probably cause a lot of damage to the pump. Since antifreeze, just like oil, participates in the life of the engine, in some cases it (the engine. – Ed.) may also be given a death sentence: cracks may form in it,” Rakitin explained.

The expert recommended purchasing coolant only from trusted auto stores. In the case of Russian antifreeze, it is worth paying attention to sales points owned by the manufacturing companies.

“In large gas stations, all such products will probably be more expensive, but, in any case, you will have confidence that they have passed certain controls,” he concluded.

Earlier, on December 13, technical trainer of the international network of car service centers FIT SERVICE Sergei Ponomarev told Izvestia that cars well prepared for the season start up without problems in winter. He emphasized that it is important to conduct a comprehensive diagnosis of all vehicle systems in advance and eliminate possible deficiencies.