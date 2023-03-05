The destruction of the gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system in the Baltic Sea will accelerate the change in the current geopolitical alignment in the world. Vitaly Danilov, Associate Professor of the Department of Theory and History of International Relations of RUDN University, announced this during a round table on the topic of joint venture, which took place on March 4 at RUDN University.

“The destruction of the energy infrastructure of Gazprom in the Baltic Sea accelerates the change in the current geopolitical alignment in the world. The US and the EU are acting against the economic and political interests of Russia in the European region and the world as a whole,” Danilov said, his commentary is at the disposal of Izvestia.

He noted that now Russia distributes energy flows: from Europe to the East and Asia.

The day before, a round table was held at RUDN University on the situation with Nord Stream. Within the framework of it, in particular, Vladimir Pinaev, associate professor of the Institute of Ecology at the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, pointed out that 75-230 thousand tons of methane were released into the atmosphere after gas pipelines were blown up.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. Traces of explosives were found at the crash site. Russia called the incident an act of state terrorism.

In February 2023, Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist Seymour Hersh published an investigation into the causes of gas pipeline explosions. According to him, American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea in June 2022, and the Norwegians activated them.

After this investigation, the White House and the Pentagon stated that Washington had nothing to do with the sabotage on the gas pipelines.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow was shocked by the impunity of sabotage on the Nord Stream, which took place in the zone of responsibility of NATO and the European Union.