A lightning strike can cause thermal burns and neurological consequences, so the victim should seek medical attention immediately. On August 8, Izvestia was told about this by the director of the Fire Center group of companies, an expert in integrated security Alexander Starostin.

“If an atmospheric electric shock has occurred, medical attention should be sought for further examination, since there may be thermal burns as a result of electric shock and neurological consequences,” he stressed.

According to the expert, if there is a threat of a lightning strike, you should not hide under separate trees, near some tall masts.

“If you find yourself in an open area, it is advisable not to be in the overlying areas. It is advisable to turn off the mobile phone and other transmitting devices, if the person has them. It is advisable to wait out the storm front somewhere in a shelter, since in addition to discharges of atmospheric electricity, these are usually strong wind loads. Therefore, you should avoid being near shaky structures, billboards, and so on, ”Starostin added.

Earlier that day, the administration of the Investigative Committee for the Krasnodar Territory reported the death of a tourist from Ufa from a lightning strike in Sochi. The incident occurred the day before in the area of ​​the Aibga mountain range – near the Polyana 2200 meters cable car station in the area of ​​the Circus trail in Krasnaya Polyana. Lightning struck a 47-year-old man while he was descending a mountain. From the received electrical discharge, he died on the spot. Upon the death of a tourist, a pre-investigation check is being carried out, forensic medical examinations have been appointed.